B/R Gives Predictions for Cardinals-Rams

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams prepare for their first of two meetings this season, as State Farm Stadium is set to host the NFC West rivals this Sunday.

You know the saying: throw out the record books.

Both teams are 1-1 on the season after gaining their first win of the year in Week 2. Now, with divisional play gearing up, this week provides itself as a pivotal game for both squads in their quest to win the division.

The line on SI Sportsbook hasn't moved all week, as the Cardinals remain +3.5 point underdogs at home.

B/R Predicts Cards-Rams

Bleacher Report gave their predictions on each game this week, here's how things shake out in their eyes:

"To put Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s Week 2 comeback performance into perspective, he pulled a rabbit out of his hat, running all across the field to keep his team alive for a 29-23 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"For a team to make a big comeback, the other squad must also collapse. Kenyon doesn’t think the Cardinals will pull off a comeback against a club that throttled them in the 2021 playoffs.

“'The Kliff-Kyler tandem looked like it was falling apart last week after the Cardinals fell into a 20-0 hole early before making a miraculous second-half comeback. Consider me skeptical that they will maintain that momentum against the defending Super Bowl champions. With the Rams being able to generate so much interior pressure with Aaron Donald, it should be a long day for Kyler Murray, who threw for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in their last matchup in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs last year.'

"Without star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who’s serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the Cardinals’ aerial attack could struggle with Donald on the interior and cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. Nonetheless, as we saw last week, Murray’s legs can become an equalizer, which swayed three of our panelists away from the consensus."

Predictions

Davenport: Cardinals

Ivory: Cardinals

Kenyon: Rams

Knox: Rams

Moton: Rams

O’Donnell: Rams

Sobleski: Cardinals

Consensus: Rams -3.5

Score Prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 26

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Holds No Grudge Against Vegas Fan

Cardinals Showed Interest in Signing Joe Haden

Wednesday Practice Notebook

Cardinals Sign Three Players to Practice Squad

HOF to Take Items From Cardinals-Raiders Game

Cardinals Enter Week 3 as 3.5-point Underdogs