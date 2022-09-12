What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals’ Loss vs. Chiefs

Sometimes it can be hard to be optimistic about a loss, and it's even more difficult following a blowout at home. This is the situation the Arizona Cardinals have found themselves in after dropping their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rather embarrassing fashion, to the tune of a 44-21 final score.

There are naturally a lot of negatives to cover from a loss like this one, but we can still find some positives to take away from this game to take moving forward.

Not everything from this game should be thrown out and forgotten about, and that's what we're here to take a look at. Here are some things that went right for Arizona, as well as some things that went wrong for the Cardinals:

What went right:

The connection between Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown looks to be translating. The two were college teammates during their days at Oklahoma and have always had nice chemistry with each other, which led to Arizona trading for "Hollywood" Brown this offseason. In their first game together, the two connected four times (six targets) for 43-yards and a beautiful touchdown in the endzone. The Cardinals and their fans should be happy with what they got to see in week one.

James Conner looks like he plans to pick off where he left off a year ago. The 2021 Pro Bowler 15 times for 55-yards and a powerful touchdown run. Conner still looks capable of being a lead back for Arizona and his touchdown prowess will hopefully continue moving forward.

Conner's primary backup, Eno Benjamin, had himself a nice day, as well. Benjamin touched the ball seven times for 61 scrimmage yards and also took two kickoffs back for 68-yards including a 44-yard return. Benjamin's versatility was on full display this week and the Cardinals must be pleased with their newly emerged weapon.

What went wrong:

While the defense had some bright spots to build off of, the unit ultimately gave up 44 points with five of the Chiefs' six touchdowns coming through the air via Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes tossed the aforementioned five touchdowns with 360-yards to speak for it. There were very few aspects of Kansas City's passing game that didn't go right, and Arizona has a lot of reflecting to do in its secondary.

The tight end may continue to be the Achilles heel of the defense after watching Travis Kelce go off for 121-yards and the game's first touchdown on eight receptions. Jody Fortson also caught a touchdown for extra salt in the wound. It's a tough matchup for any linebacker or safety to go against a future Hall of Famer in Kelce, but there was certainly hope for this unit to improve, especially when looking at Isaiah Simmons.

The offensive line also has room for improvement after allowing Murray to be brought down three times. The pocket collapsed regularly and Murray was forced to move out of the pocket even more than he is typically comfortable with. There may be some new faces along the line, but if the line doesn't get settled in it could be a long year for Murray and co.

Not to worry, Red Sea. It is a long season still and there is plenty of time for the Arizona Cardinals to right the ship and get back on track. It may not be the ideal start to the 2022 season, but take solace knowing that the Cardinals should rebound and be a better team moving forward.