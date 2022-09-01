Skip to main content

Cardinals Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

In The Athletic's NFL division winner predictions, the Cardinals didn't fare so well.

Nobody knows what to think of the Arizona Cardinals this season. 

Can Kliff Kingsbury put his team in position to finally finish a campaign strongly? Will the Cardinals hold up on the defensive side of the ball? 

The talent is undoubtedly there for Arizona to win their first playoff game in years. With Kyler Murray's price tag, leaving the postseason with at least one win has to be the expectation moving forward. 

That can best be achieved by winning the NFC West and hosting a playoff game, yet the Cardinals haven't taken home the division crown since 2015. 

In a poll of 43 NFL writers from The Athletic, not many believe Arizona has a chance to do it again. 

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams ran away with the most votes to win the NFC West with 38 votes. There's a significant drop in votes before reaching the San Francisco 49ers, who were second with a mere four votes to win the division. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arizona gathered just one pick to claim the crown, while the Seattle Seahawks did not receive any votes. 

There's no fault in expecting the Rams to repeat their success, but are the Cardinals being undersold when compared to the 49ers? Time will tell.

ARIZONA CARDINALS TOP STORIES

Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player 

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals 2022 Win Total

Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Was Almost a Cardinal

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton Tweets Pic of Cooking Accident

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Welcome Back Devon Kennard in Slew of Roster Moves

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals Placing Antonio Hamilton on Reserve

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Podcast

Cardinals' Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Podcast

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals to Nine-Win Season

By Donnie Druin
Mahomes Cardinals
Podcast

Patrick Mahomes Was Almost Drafted by Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Trayvon Mullen
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Ertz Among Cardinals Starters with Uncertain Status for Week 1

By Ryan Sanudo