Cardinals Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

Nobody knows what to think of the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Can Kliff Kingsbury put his team in position to finally finish a campaign strongly? Will the Cardinals hold up on the defensive side of the ball?

The talent is undoubtedly there for Arizona to win their first playoff game in years. With Kyler Murray's price tag, leaving the postseason with at least one win has to be the expectation moving forward.

That can best be achieved by winning the NFC West and hosting a playoff game, yet the Cardinals haven't taken home the division crown since 2015.

In a poll of 43 NFL writers from The Athletic, not many believe Arizona has a chance to do it again.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams ran away with the most votes to win the NFC West with 38 votes. There's a significant drop in votes before reaching the San Francisco 49ers, who were second with a mere four votes to win the division.

Arizona gathered just one pick to claim the crown, while the Seattle Seahawks did not receive any votes.

There's no fault in expecting the Rams to repeat their success, but are the Cardinals being undersold when compared to the 49ers? Time will tell.

