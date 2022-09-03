Where Does Cardinals Offensive Trio Rank in NFL?

The Arizona Cardinals have some pretty sweet weapons.

We'll start with quarterback Kyler Murray, who hopefully will still be able to move as well as normal despite heavy pockets after a lofty contract extension. Murray's overall maturity and decision-making has come under fire during his short time in the desert, yet the Cardinals were never going to let their franchise quarterback leave their grasp.

Perhaps not in the same spotlight is running back James Conner, fresh off a season where he scored 18 total touchdowns and gained over 1,110 scrimmage yards. Conner battled injury struggles in Pittsburgh and came to Arizona to prove he was still productive- mission accomplished.

There's not much that needs to be said about receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has long been considered one of the top at his position. His presence on the field alone alters what a defense plans to do.

So, where does that overall trio rank?

NFL.com's Nick Shook had them just outside the top ten in his recent compilation grading teams across the league.

"Murray is electric; he just needs to be consistent over a full season. Hopkins will miss the first six games of 2022 due to a suspension , but there will still be 11 games to play when he returns," said Shook.

"He's still a five-time Pro Bowl receiver, so I’m not docking him for missing the first month and a half of the season. Conner, meanwhile, has never broken 1,000 rushing yards in a season, but his 18-TD performance last year was a pleasant surprise. If he’s able to replicate that, he'll rise in these rankings, and the Cardinals will be glad they signed him to a three-year extension."

Finishing just above Arizona was their week one opponent Kansas City. Cincinnati held honors of finishing at the top spot.

