Cardinals Open as Touchdown Underdogs Against Raiders

Just one week after the Arizona Cardinals were six-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs, they once again find themselves on the other side of optimism from sportsbooks following the initial release of odds for Week 2.

The Cardinals are six-point underdogs to the Las Vegas Raiders to open this week on SI Sportsbook. Arizona will travel on the road for the first time this season in hopes of avoiding a 0-2 start.

The Raiders also look to get their first win of the season after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers in 24-19 fashion. Las Vegas finished the weekend at +3.5 point underdogs and did not cover as well.

It looks like it was a great time to be a favored team in Week 1 despite the upsets that happened across the league.

The Cardinals hope to regain some of their health back, missing starters such as Justin Pugh, J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore and potentially Trayvon Mullen. They'll need all the help they can get with Davante Adams across the line of scrimmage.

On the road last season, few teams were as good as the Cardinals when it came to covering. Arizona finished with a 8-2 record against the spread away from home.

After a loss, Las Vegas was just 2-5 against the spread the following week.

Will Arizona be able to avoid an 0-2 start and find their mojo? Early indications from sportsbooks say no, but it should be close.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Kingsbury Says Pugh, Moore are Day-to-Day

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Chiefs

Cardinals Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Three Takeaways From Cardinals-Chiefs

Rookies Left out of Action in Week 1 Loss

Kingsbury, Cardinals' Preseason Preparation Under Fire

What Went Right/Wrong for Cardinals

VIDEO: Isaiah Simmons Speaks After Chiefs Loss