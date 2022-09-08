Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Ranked as Top Ten QB for 2022

The 2022 regular season is finally here, and the Arizona Cardinals are just mere days away from kicking off their campaign against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Until then, media outlets (ourselves included) look to squeeze in any final analysis, rankings and what have you before we can talk x's and o's.

Quarterback Kyler Murray knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight, for both right and wrong reasons. This past offseason was filled with what felt like non-stop drama surrounding the now freshly paid passer.

There's no doubting the talent Murray possesses, whether it be through air or ground. Will he be able to take the next step as far as maturity goes?

NFL.com's Marc Sessler has Murray at No. 10 in his Week 1 quarterback rankings:

Kyler Murray at No. 10 in NFL.com QB Rankings

Arizona Cardinals

2021 stats: 14 games | 69.2 pct | 3,787 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 24 pass TD | 10 INT | 423 rush yds | 5 rush TD | 13 fumbles

"Murray sat proud as Rosenthal's No. 2 guy in this space entering Week 8. After an ankle injury cost him three starts, Arizona’s 25-year-old uber-athlete lost four of his last five tilts, then imploded in an embarrassing playoff loss to the Rams," said Sessler.

"Weirdness ensued, with Kyler wiping his social media of all things Cardinals before his agent to tweeted demands for a contract extension amid whispers the team questioned Murray’s leadership and remained concerned over his avid gaming habits.

"When the extension finally arrived, it came packed with a soon-to-go-viral stipulation that Murray must spend four weekly hours on independent study -- a clause the club ultimately (and clumsily) removed . Murray has been on a journey and must now open the season with DeAndre Hopkins out of the mix until Week 7.

"The Cardinals are a strange brew, but Kyler owns a sky-high ceiling if his body cooperates."

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes rounded out the top five.

Murray finished just above Russell Wilson and Derek Carr.

