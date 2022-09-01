Cardinals' Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

Could this be the year Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore establishes himself on a national level?

ESPN's Dan Graziano certainly believes so.

In a recent article that predicts one potential surprise for each team, Arizona's surprise comes in the form of their second-year speedster.

Rondale Moore = Cardinals Surprise of the Year?

Rondale Moore just might surprise the NFL this season in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins

Here's what Graziano offered on Arizona's potential breakout player:

"Don't be surprised if … Rondale Moore is the team's leading receiver.

"What I'm hearing: DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games, which is what makes this prediction even remotely realistic. Christian Kirk signed with the Jaguars, and the Cardinals anticipate that Moore will pick up some of the leftover work Kirk used to do.

"Additionally, the coaching staff recognizes Moore's unique ability to contribute from various spots on the field and could use him out of the backfield as well as out wide. Moore is slated for a big role in this offense."

Moore (currently dealing with an undisclosed injury) will look to compliment Marquise Brown and A.J. Green while Hopkins serves his six-game suspension.

He's proven capable of making splash plays on many occasions.

Working in a Kliff Kingsbury-led offensive attack that prioritizes getting players in space, Moore could very well take off after settling his feet during his first year in the league.

Last season, he played in 14 games and amassed 435 receiving yards on 54 receptions with one touchdown to his name.

Playing just 37% of offensive snaps in 2021, all signs point to 2022 being a booming year for Moore.