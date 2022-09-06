Cardinals Safety Jalen Thompson Grateful, Hungry Moving Forward

TEMPE-- Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson probably will be picking up the next tab when he and his teammates meet for a meal.

The ink is still fresh on a three-year, $40 million ($24.5 million guaranteed) extension that will ensure he roams the defensive backfield with Budda Baker for at least the next four seasons.

The Cardinals keep what many believe to be the best safety duo in the league intact, and Thompson now carries financial security for himself and others around him, although he said he wasn't really worried about the business aspect of the deal.

"I mean, I was pretty confident that it would come. Just one of those things, had to just keep playing throughout the training camp [and] not really focus on that and just worrying about Kansas City," Thompson told media members.

"And for the most part, [the new deal] doesn't really change much. You know what I mean? [I] Still got that chip on my shoulder and still gonna go out there and do what I do."

Jalen Thompson Still Hungry After Contract

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson has been one of the more underrated safeties in the NFL these last few seasons. Now, he's been fairly compensated.

Thompson's journey has been remarkable, first joining the Cardinals as a supplemental draft selection in 2019. He's slowly worked his way into emerging as a critical part of an Arizona defense that will have to step up now more than ever.

It's been a long road with trying times, yet Thompson was sure he would get to where he's at now.

"Definitely. I still definitely thought I would get to this point. It's just one of those things, just a mindset thing coming out of college. And especially coming out of college, I was like, it was just one of those things I didn't really know if everything will work out. You know what I mean? It turned out the right way, so I always had that feeling that this would come and that I would get my opportunity," he said.

"It was one of those things just with confidence, those expectations kind of grew for me a little bit. Now I'm kind of on the mindset to be the best safety I can be. And to try to help these younger guys get better and bring those guys up with me as well. So just continuing to be a leader and continuing to stay on top of everything."

Thompson paced the Cardinals in tackles last season with 121 while also having seven passes defended, seven run-stuffs and three interceptions to his name.

He's been built through fire, starting nine games while playing in all but one his rookie season. Since then, he's emerged as a leader, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury couldn't be prouder.

"It's incredible. He's everything you want in your organization from a work ethic standpoint," said Kingsbury.

"The way he practices, I mean it's 120% each and every day. Each and every snap, whatever drill he's doing he's going at it. To be drafted in the fifth round of the supplemental draft and end up starting that year and just get better and better each year, it's just a tremendous story. I couldn't be happier or prouder for him."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Darrell Williams Prepared to Face Former Team

Trayvon Mullen Excited for New Challenge

Practice Notebook: Cardinals Prepare for Opening Week

Cardinals Again Enter Week 1 as Underdogs

Pro Football Focus Finds Strengths, Weaknesses in Cards

Cardinals Rank in Top Half of B/R Power Rankings

PFF Says Andy Isabella Could Carve Role With Cards

Will Cardinals Regret Marquise Brown Trade?

Could Cardinals Start Season in Disastrous Fashion?