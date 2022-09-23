Cardinals Showing Nothing but Respect to Aaron Donald

TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals know exactly what Aaron Donald can do.

Donald's resume now looks like a CVS receipt when going through his accolades and accomplishments since being drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The future Hall of Fame defensive lineman has established himself as one of the best players of his generation, if not ever.

The Cardinals have been lucky enough to have been stuck in a division with Donald since his arrival to the Los Angeles Rams, and much like every other team in the league, finding an answer to stopping him has proved difficult.

"Nobody has a plan for that," said Kingsbury on Donald. The Cardinals have won just one of the last 11 games against the Rams.

"But I like the group we have, those guys Rodney [Hudson] and [Justin] Pugh and DJ [Humphries] on that left side really communicate well and play with a calm when they're out there together. Beach and Rodney have really helped Will [Hernandez], him being right in the middle to communicate and help him play and not think so much, being new in our system.

"So we'll do our best on Donald just like everybody else, but he's kind of an unstoppable force and you got to make sure he doesn't just completely wreck the game."

Unstoppable force may be the best way to describe him, as he seems to be inevitable similar to Thanos.

Quarterback Kyler Murray understands just how unique of an opportunity it is to play against a player of Donald's caliber.

Another opportunity nearly didn't happen for the two to face off again, as Donald reportedly sent the Rams a retirement letter that was never officially turned into the league office.

"He is who he is. I've learned to embrace and love the opportunity to be able to play against him. Just because he's not gonna be here forever, playing the game forever. So to be able to step on the field with him, it's honor to be able to go to battle against him. He's one of the best ever do it, so that's how I see it," said Murray.

For 60 minutes, the Cardinals will do their best to turn Donald into a minimal player. Easier said than done, of course. But that's the fun, and privilege, of suiting up against a player that should already have his red carpet rolled out in Canton.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Scouting Cards: 3 College Players to Watch This Week

Cardinals Friday Notebook: Rondale Moore Out

Three X-Factors for Cardinals-Rams

Isaiah Simmons Isn't a Lost Cause