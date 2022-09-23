Scouting Cards: College Football Week Four

Through two weeks of the Arizona Cardinals season, there is a picture beginning to form of where needs might be forming on this football team. Week 1 exposed the secondary, and Week 2 didn’t do much to help it either. Another spot for concern is centered around the team's pass rush and linebacker usage.

If it sounds like the defense is the problem then you won’t need a hearing test anytime soon.

With that issue now pointed out, this is going to be a heavy defensive watch list for fans and critics alike. This front office and coaching staff seem to butt heads on what they want for the direction of this team.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim both have visions for this team. For Kingsbury though there is one handicap that is emerging with his coaching presence: play-calling.

The first half of the game against the Raiders saw the Cardinals held scoreless, through their first six quarters the team had just 21 points. For an offensive-minded coach that is simply unacceptable. That being said, Keim isn’t making a coaching change anytime soon. Those two are tied at the hip whether they want to be or not.

For the time being, here are some faces that could make an appearance in the desert to help improve this defense.

Scouting Cards: Week Four College Players to Watch

Siaka Ika, DL, Baylor

A much more refined, athletic, and imposing version of Cardinal Leki Fotu is Siaka Ika. The Baylor defensive lineman is listed at a whopping 6’4”, 358 pounds but by the way, he moves you would never expect it.

He is explosive off the line, fills running lanes, and can even create pressure up the middle on the quarterback. Interior pressure on quarterbacks is an underrated asset for a team to have and is one the Cardinals presently don’t possess.

Saika Ika and the Baylor Bears play against Iowa State on ESPN2 at Noon EST on Saturday.

Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State

After a successful career at Albany, Verse transferred to Florida State. Now could him seeing what they did with transfer Jermaine Johnson have affected this move from upper New York to sunny Florida? Perhaps.

Regardless, Verse has come out the gates firing this season and is already skyrocketing up the opinion of draft pundits.

Jared Verse and the Florida State Seminoles play against Boston College on ESPN at 8 PM. EST on Saturday.

Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas

There might be no better name in college football as a linebacker than Bumper Pool.

Physical tools galore, but what strikes me is his ability to constantly find himself in almost every play. Whether it is a run or a pass, Pool is able to provide some sort of support. With the linebacker play of the Cardinals right now, finding a do-it-all thumper could go a long way with this defense.

Bumper Pool and the Arkansas Razorbacks play against the Texas A&M Aggies at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

