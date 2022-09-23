The Arizona Cardinals are still riding high off their eye-popping overtime win last week, as the team hopes to carry that momentum back home to State Farm Stadium.

Yet the Los Angeles Rams stand in the way, and if history provides any context to who might pull this one out, the defending Super Bowl champs have the upper-hand.

Including playoff games, the Cardinals have taken just one out of the last 11 games from Los Angeles. A star-studded lineup for the Rams will again take the field come Sunday, and Kliff Kingsbury and co. need to be prepared.

It's an effort that will take nearly everybody on the roster to improve to 2-1 and gain a pivotal early advantage in the NFC West.

However, there's a handful of players that find themselves as x-factors heading into Week 3:

Three X-Factors for Cardinals-Rams

LB Isaiah Simmons There's been so much talk about Simmons and his place within Arizona's defense. After a disappointing outing in Week 1 and a mere 15 snaps played last week, all eyes are on Simmons to see if he'll bounce back. The Cardinals, still struggling with secondary issues, will again likely utilize Simmons in the secondary rather than play him as a true middle linebacker. With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson posing threats (along with Gerald Everett who he will find himself on plenty), Simmons will again need to flash the brilliance he did similar to the ending of the Raiders game. When Simmons is locked in, he's one of Arizona's best defenders. The Cardinals need him comfortable and at his best moving forward to help alleviate their shortcomings in pass coverage. Rodney Hudson © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Facing a defense that features the likes of Bobby Wagner and Aaron Donald in the front seven, Rodney Hudson will need to be at his best in order to alleviate the level of play those two bring to the table. Hudson, in charge of anchoring the offensive line and getting their stuff in order prior to the snap, will be in a constant battle of chess in both pass protection for Kyler Murray and trying to pave lanes for James Conner. This will be even more important with a game-wrecker such as Donald on the other end of the spectrum. For as good as he is, let's not forget that Hudson has displayed some issues snapping the ball to Murray recently. Turnovers in any football game are crucial, let alone one against an NFC West opponent. Greg Dortch Rondale Moore hasn't practiced all week, and with Marquise Brown likely drawing Jalen Ramsey, Greg Dortch is once again going to be called upon to step up for Murray. The good news? Dortch has already proved plenty capable of that. Through the first two games of the season, he's paced the Cardinals in receptions (11) and receiving yards (118) while being just one of two receivers (Hollywood being the other) to record a touchdown thus far. He's also tied with Ertz for first-downs gained (6). If this matchup is anything like we anticipate it to be, Dortch will see plenty of usage once again.

