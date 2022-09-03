When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals' rookie class, some people aren't fans.

General manager Steve Keim managed to package his first-round pick in a trade that swung receiver Marquise Brown from Baltimore, and the Cardinals (needing a pass-rusher to replace Chandler Jones) opted for tight end Trey McBride in the second round.

Arizona would eventually take two edge players in the third round before plugging different gaps throughout the rest of their eight-pick haul at the end of the weekend.

With the preseason now officially under wraps, Bleacher Report decided to grade each team's rookie class for their short performances thus far. Here's how that unfolded for the Cardinals:

Cards Underwhelm in B/R Rookie Class Grading

· Round 2, No. 55 overall: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

· Round 3, No. 87 overall: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

· Round 3, No. 100 overall: Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

· Round 6, No. 201 overall: Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

· Round 6, No. 215 overall: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech

· Round 7, No. 244 overall: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State

· Round 7, No. 256 overall: Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State

· Round 7, No. 257 overall: Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma

"The Arizona Cardinals will have to wait for their top draft pick to contribute with consistency. On the flip side, they may have found a couple of pass-rushers to fill a void on the edge following Chandler Jones’ departure to the Las Vegas Raiders and a late-round running back who can handle a portion of the rushing workload," said Maurice Moton.

"McBride battled a sore back throughout the summer and failed to haul in a target in two preseason games. Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams will log a majority of the snaps at tight end for the upcoming campaign.

"On a brighter note, Thomas (two) and Sanders (0.5) combined for 2.5 sacks in the exhibition games. They'll have an opportunity to back up or complement Markus Golden on the edge.

"As a sixth-rounder, Ingram took advantage of his preseason workload, recording five receptions for 46 yards in addition to 27 carries for 97 yards and a score on the ground. He’ll start out on the back end of the roster, but the USC product has showcased the ability to push for some touches.

"Grade: C"

