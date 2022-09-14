Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Defensive Starters Return

The Arizona Cardinals took the field for the first time on Wednesday ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, their first road test of the season.

Present at practice: Justin Pugh, Markus Golden, Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen

J.J. Watt also was spotted walking off as the open portion of practice began, perhaps a good sign considering we didn't see him at all last week.

Absent at practice: Rodney Hudson, Rondale Moore, Kelvin Beachum, Andy Isabella, Zach Ertz

Pugh and Moore were both deemed day-to-day by Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week. Wilson appeared to have a leg injury at the end of the game but seems to be just fine.

Earlier this morning, the Cardinals also announced the following moves. Here's the information from the official press release:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr., offensive lineman Koda Martin and wide receiver JaVonta Payton (ja-VON-tay) to the practice squad.

"To make room, the team has placed wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward on the practice squad injured reserve list."

Reporters also spoke with Kingsbury, who offered these nuggets:

-Marco/Trayvon didn't do much in practice today.

-It's still too early to tell on Watt's status, too early in the week.

-Andy Isabella is working through a back injury.

-Beachum/Rodney Hudson were given rest days.

-Pugh is still making progress but still unsure for Sunday

-Ertz was on a pitch count last week and is expected to be a full participant tomorrow

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

ESPN: Cardinals are Team With Most Worries

Andy Reid Blames Cardinals' Turf for Injuries

Arizona Slides in Week 2 Power Rankings

Cardinals Open as TD Underdogs in Week 2

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Cardinals

Kingsbury Says Pugh, Moore are Day-to-Day

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Chiefs

Cardinals Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Three Takeaways From Cardinals-Chiefs