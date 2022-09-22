Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Underrated Fantasy Football Option

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of weapons for fantasy football players to utilize on the field.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the top options at his position thanks to his ability to utilize his speed on the ground. Running back James Conner has proven to be a touchdown machine near the goal line. Receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are proven threats while tight end Zach Ertz remains an underrated option.

There's plenty of love given to the aforementioned players, but when you're scouring the waiver wire, you don't have to stray very far from Arizona's locker room.

Through the first two games of the season, Greg Dortch has paced the Cardinals in receptions (11) and receiving yards (118) while being just one of two receivers (Hollywood being the other) to record a touchdown thus far. He's also tied with Ertz for first-downs gained (6).

The best part? Dortch is rostered in just 4.8% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler pegged Dortch as his "fantasy football call of the week" offering this:

"Greg Dortch continues his hot start with the Cardinals. Dortch has capitalized on Arizona's receiver depth issues with 11 receptions for 118 yards on 13 targets. That workload could increase as defenses key on Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown in the passing game. DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore will continue to sit, which leaves Dortch as the clear WR2 in the desert. Arizona is passing on 63.5% of its offensive downs."

