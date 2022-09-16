B/R Says Cardinals Need to Feed Eno Benjamin More

The Arizona Cardinals are 0-1, and look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2018.

The good news: The Kansas City Chiefs won't be lining up against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals will however be taking on the talents of Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow in the passing attack.

There's a few things the Cardinals need to fix heading into Week 2, but Bleacher Report says Arizona needs to involve running back Eno Benjamin more:

B/R Says Get Eno Involved

"The Arizona Cardinals came out flat against the Chiefs, and that got them into a huge hole early. Kansas City scored on seven of its first nine possessions, and with a sluggish offense, the Cards had no hope of keeping up," said Bleacher Report.

"Obviously, Arizona needs to improve defensively, but the new-look Chiefs offense will be a problem for plenty of teams. Offensively, the Cardinals need to do a better job of establishing the run and taking pressure off quarterback Kyler Murray.

"The Cardinals had just 44 rushing yards in the opening half and Arizona failed to find a first down on four of its eight possessions. For the game, Murray was under pressure on a ridiculous 64.9 percent of his dropbacks. The Chiefs took a 23-7 lead into halftime, and the game was essentially over then.

"With DeAndre Hopkins suspended and little offensive line help to be found on the free-agent market, the best way to make things easier for Murray is to field a stronger rushing attack. To do that, Arizona should utilize Eno Benjamin more frequently.

"The third-year back led Arizona with a 7.0 yards-per-carry average, but he only logged four runs. Starter James Conner, meanwhile, averaged just 2.6 yards per rush on 10 attempts. This is where we point out that while Conner was a Pro Bowler in 2021, he averaged a modest 3.7 yards per rush.

"Benjamin, who also caught three passes for 33 yards, played just 34 percent of the snaps. That's not enough when Conner is struggling."

