Betting: Cardinals Enter Week 1 as Touchdown Underdogs

Arizona Cardinals football is here, and so is the opportunity to wager on them.

As game time draws closer, a flurry of wagers will be placed on the Cardinals-Chiefs along with every other game on deck. As sports betting begins to crawl into the national spotlight, odds and lines will continue to grow in prominence.

As of now, the Chiefs are favored by -6.5 points on SI Sportsbook. The Cardinals are +6.5 and both teams are at -115 odds for the spread. The current over/under is 53.5 points.

If you're looking to bet on the moneyline, Kansas City is -275 and Arizona is +225.

The Cardinals were 10-8 against the spread last season, with Kansas City going an even 10-10 including the playoffs.

As underdogs, Arizona were 6-1 against the spread but held a dismal 2-6 record as the home team. They were also 4-1 against AFC opponents in 2021.

However, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals covering under the current circumstances they find themselves in.

They will be without receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) while their secondary may be without two of their top three defensive backs.

The Chiefs enter Arizona with a clean bill of health.

If Kansas City turns the game into a track meet, can Arizona keep up? Oddsmakers believe the Chiefs can escape State Farm Stadium by a touchdown, although at this moment it seems unlikely.

