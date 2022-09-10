Skip to main content

Betting: Cardinals Enter Week 1 as Touchdown Underdogs

On SI Sportsbook, the Cardinals are +6.5 point underdogs to the Chiefs. Will they cover?

Arizona Cardinals football is here, and so is the opportunity to wager on them. 

As game time draws closer, a flurry of wagers will be placed on the Cardinals-Chiefs along with every other game on deck. As sports betting begins to crawl into the national spotlight, odds and lines will continue to grow in prominence. 

As of now, the Chiefs are favored by -6.5 points on SI Sportsbook. The Cardinals are +6.5 and both teams are at -115 odds for the spread. The current over/under is 53.5 points.

If you're looking to bet on the moneyline, Kansas City is -275 and Arizona is +225. 

The Cardinals were 10-8 against the spread last season, with Kansas City going an even 10-10 including the playoffs. 

As underdogs, Arizona were 6-1 against the spread but held a dismal 2-6 record as the home team. They were also 4-1 against AFC opponents in 2021.

However, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals covering under the current circumstances they find themselves in. 

They will be without receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) while their secondary may be without two of their top three defensive backs. 

The Chiefs enter Arizona with a clean bill of health. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Kansas City turns the game into a track meet, can Arizona keep up? Oddsmakers believe the Chiefs can escape State Farm Stadium by a touchdown, although at this moment it seems unlikely. 

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals Host Kansas City Chiefs

All Cardinals Staff Predictions: Can Chiefs Evade Cardinals Upset?

Three X-Factors for Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cardinals Rule Three Players out in Final Injury Report

Report: Markus Golden, Cardinals Ink Contract Extension

Captain is Next Step for Isaiah Simmons

Cardinals Thursday Practice Notebook

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Analysis

How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals Host Kansas City Chiefs

By Donnie Druin
Patrick Mahomes
Analysis

All Cardinals Staff Week 1 Predictions: Will Chiefs Evade Upset?

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three X-Factors for Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

By Richie Bradshaw
ROndale Moore Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chiefs

By Donnie Druin
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals: Kingsbury Staying Positive on Rondale Moore's Week 1 Status

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals, Markus Golden Reach Contract Extension

By Donnie Druin
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Analysis

Captain is Next Step for Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons

By Kyler Burd
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Thursday's Cardinals-Chiefs Injury Report

By Donnie Druin