B/R Predicts Trayvon Mullen as Cardinals' Surprising Star

The Arizona Cardinals desperately need a strong presence in the secondary. Could Trayvon Mullen be that answer?

Heading into Week 1, Mullen will be unavailable to begin the season with his new team. Antonio Hamilton and potentially Byron Murphy share that same feat.

It's a scary thought with Patrick Mahomes on the other side of the ball, who has carved up the best of the best.

Yet concerns around Arizona's secondary expand past this Sunday, as the Cardinals will need somebody to emerge as a legitimate boundary corner if Arizona wants to reach their desired heights in 2022.

Bleacher Report believes that could be Mullen, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's what B/R offered on their selection for the Cardinals:

Mullen Tabbed by Bleacher Report as Surprising Star in 2022

"Getting traded for a seventh-round pick is not the typical start to a breakout season, but that's within the range of possibilities for Trayvon Mullen in Arizona.

"As the Las Vegas Raiders worked to cut their roster down to 53 players, they dealt Mullen for the late pick. It was the latest in a line of moves to renovate their cornerback room that also included letting talented corner Casey Hayward walk in free agency.

"Hayward wasn't necessarily a fit in Patrick Graham's defense. The same could be said for Mullen.

"Talent was certainly not an issue. The former second-rounder had 31 starts in the Silver and Black and missed 12 games of the 2022 campaign with a toe fracture.

"Mullen is working on getting healthy, and he is still "day-to-day" as we approach Week 1. However, when he fully recovers, he should become a starter. Current starter Marco Wilson surrendered six touchdowns last season.

"Mullen has proved to be a physical corner capable of disruption with 24 passes defended in his first two seasons. He'll regain his form and take the next step after getting traded."

Fans have already been quite critical of the move considering Mullen's short term availability. Yet general manager Steve Keim is confident that he can return to form as a starting corner for the low cost afforded to Las Vegas.

