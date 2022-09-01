Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals to Nine-Win Season

Arizona Cardinals football is almost here.

As a result, plenty of people and outlets are rushing their predictions in for the new season. With Kyler Murray locked into a new deal, Arizona now looks to ensure their team is worth the price of admission.

The Cardinals are littered with strong talent on both sides of the ball, but questions still remain.

How will the initial absence of DeAndre Hopkins impact the offense? Will the offensive line hold up throughout the season? What in the world will the secondary look like?

In their recent article going over win-loss predictions for the upcoming season, Bleacher Report has the Cardinals finishing with a record of 9-8:

Arizona Cardinals Projected at Nine Wins

"The contract drama between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals is a memorable part of the offseason, but a five-year extension removed any concerns for 2022," said David Kenyon.

"However, the Cardinals seem solidly a low-tier contender.

"Wide receiver Marquise Brown is a nice pickup, though his presence doesn't make up for DeAndre Hopkins' looming six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Star defender Chandler Jones is gone via free agency, and the opening run against the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams is a gauntlet. There is a real chance for a 3-3 start.

"Arizona still has playoff potential, thanks to what should be a dynamic offense down the stretch. But if the Cardinals lose to both the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, they may fall on the outside of the postseason race.

"Projected Record: 9-8"

Here's how the other NFC West teams shaped up:

Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

San Francisco 49ers: 10-7

Seattle Seahawks: 4-13