Captain is Next Step for Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons

The Arizona Cardinals announced their eight team captains on Sept. 7. Included are many of the familiar names that fans have become accustomed to seeing.

The full list of captains:

QB Kyler Murray

LT D.J. Humphries

C Rodney Hudson

RB James Conner

DL JJ Watt

LB Dennis Gardeck

S Jalen Thompson

S Budda Baker

One name conspicuously missing from the list is third-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who many expected to have the "C" badge on his jersey in 2022.

A lot has been made about the growth of Simmons this offseason with praise flowing from head coach Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph about his abilities as a football player and his growth as a leader.

With all that positivity flowing, it was reasonable to expect that Simmons might be included in the list of team captains.

Although he didn't earn that honor this season, Simmons has been on a track to greater leadership and responsibility within the organization.

On Sept. 8, Vance Joseph spoke at length about his young linebacker and what it means that he will be trusted with the green dot for the upcoming match at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Calling out the plays to the defense from the headset in his helmet, Simmons will be playing a critical role on Sunday and Joseph believes he is ready for it.

"He's a bright guy. He really is," Joseph told the media regarding Simmons. "Guys respect him, he is a very smart guy. He is a clear speaker, so he understands the plan. Him being the green dot, that is perfect for us."

After being drafted to Arizona with the 8th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Simmons did not see much of the field his rookie season sitting behind veterans De'Vondre Campbell and Jordan Hicks.

In his second year, Simmons took the next step and played the majority of snaps and finished the 2021 season with 81 tackles, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

It seems like he will be on the field consistently yet again as Joseph stated, "Obviously, he's a guy that is going to be on the field all the time, so it's perfect for him to have the green dot."

Continuing, he mentioned that "the green dot guy, first of all, has to be on the field in every package. So if you have multiple packages, you got to find a guy who's playing in every package."

Going into this third season the expectations are very high as evidenced by the decision to trust him with the green dot. Calling the defense is no mean feat but it is encouraging that Simmons is being given this opportunity. It bodes very well for his growth and the potential of his future with the team.

"That's a tough, tough job but he's getting used to doing it."

Joseph believes that Simmons' existing comfort level with the game makes him a great candidate to call the defense because it, "allows other guys to play fast and be comfortable."

It stands to reason that a spot as captain of the Cardinals' defense is not an "if" but a "when" for Simmons. If he can handle the responsibility of relaying Joseph's play-calling to the entire defense, and he has earned the respect of coaches and players alike, it is only a matter of time before Captain Simmons will be reporting for duty sometime soon.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Kyler Murray Ranks as Top Ten QB Heading Into Week 1

Scouting Cards: 5 Players to Watch This Week in College Football

Marquise Brown Enjoying Arizona's Arsenal of Weapons

Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook

Here's how Cardinals Can Upset Chiefs

Assessing Arizona's Running Back Depth

Six Takeaways From Cardinals' Week 1 Depth Chart

Kingsbury Trusts Isaiah Simmons Now More Than Ever