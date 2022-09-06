Skip to main content

GMFB Analyst Picks Cardinals to Win NFC West

Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty picked Arizona to claim their first division title since 2015 this season.

The Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly everybody's favorite to win the NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams, ready to show off their new championship banner on Thursday, are once again everybody's favorite to win the division. They could potentially win back-to-back NFC West titles since being the last team to do so from 2017-18. 

The San Francisco 49ers have garnered plenty of hype with a (hopefully) healthy roster and new quarterback in Trey Lance at the helm. San Francisco was nearly the NFC representative in the Super Bowl last season, and many hope they can successfully return for the first time since 2019. 

The Seattle Seahawks aren't expected to do much, but wonky things always seem on deck when Seattle meets someone within the division. 

Then, you have the Cardinals. 

It's rare you see a previous playoff team be written off so quickly, but that's what happens when you (once again) crumble as the regular season concludes and one of your best offensive weapons in DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six weeks of the season. 

Concerns on the defensive side of the ball are real, but the talent is still there to be, at worst, competitive for the NFC West crown. 

The Rams are the popular pick by most people, although Good Morning Football's Jason McCourty has the Cardinals on top at the end of the year. 

Super Bowl Champion Jason McCourty Picks Cardinals to Win NFC West

"This one was tough. This was tough," said McCourty. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It came down the stretch last year as well. Sometimes adversity can bring a team together in the offseason. Everybody is talking about your quarterback. He doesn't know how to study. He doesn't know how to do this. [He has] two Pro Bowls, you're going to rally behind your guy and you're going to have Arizona winning your division." 

On SI Sportsbook, Arizona currently sits third behind the Rams/49ers at +330 to win the division

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Jalen Thompson Hungry, Ready After Contract Extension

Darrell Williams Prepared to Face Former Team

Trayvon Mullen Excited for New Challenge

Practice Notebook: Cardinals Prepare for Opening Week

Cardinals Again Enter Week 1 as Underdogs

Pro Football Focus Finds Strengths, Weaknesses in Cards

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Thompson
Analysis

Cardinals Safety Jalen Thompson Grateful, Hungry Moving Forward

By Donnie Druin
Darrell Williams
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals RB Darrell Williams Eager for Rematch With Chiefs

By Richie Bradshaw
Trayvon Mullen
Analysis

New Cardinals DB Trayvon Mullen Ready for Challenge

By Donnie Druin
8C444ECF-7B44-4706-943B-E47C9E5364ED
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Notebook: Cardinals Begin Preparation for Season Opener

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury directs his team during warm-ups before playing against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium Sept. 20, 2020.
Analysis

Arizona Cardinals Underdogs Again in Week 1

By Kyler Burd
Cardinals Line
Analysis

PFF Identifies Cardinals' Biggest Strength, Weakness in 2022

By Donnie Druin
© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Analysis

Cardinals Rank in Top Half of Fresh NFL Power Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Andy Isabella
Analysis

PFF Says Andy Isabella Can Carve Slot Role With Cardinals

By Donnie Druin