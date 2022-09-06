GMFB Analyst Picks Cardinals to Win NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals aren't exactly everybody's favorite to win the NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams, ready to show off their new championship banner on Thursday, are once again everybody's favorite to win the division. They could potentially win back-to-back NFC West titles since being the last team to do so from 2017-18.

The San Francisco 49ers have garnered plenty of hype with a (hopefully) healthy roster and new quarterback in Trey Lance at the helm. San Francisco was nearly the NFC representative in the Super Bowl last season, and many hope they can successfully return for the first time since 2019.

The Seattle Seahawks aren't expected to do much, but wonky things always seem on deck when Seattle meets someone within the division.

Then, you have the Cardinals.

It's rare you see a previous playoff team be written off so quickly, but that's what happens when you (once again) crumble as the regular season concludes and one of your best offensive weapons in DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six weeks of the season.

Concerns on the defensive side of the ball are real, but the talent is still there to be, at worst, competitive for the NFC West crown.

The Rams are the popular pick by most people, although Good Morning Football's Jason McCourty has the Cardinals on top at the end of the year.

Super Bowl Champion Jason McCourty Picks Cardinals to Win NFC West

"This one was tough. This was tough," said McCourty.

"It came down the stretch last year as well. Sometimes adversity can bring a team together in the offseason. Everybody is talking about your quarterback. He doesn't know how to study. He doesn't know how to do this. [He has] two Pro Bowls, you're going to rally behind your guy and you're going to have Arizona winning your division."

On SI Sportsbook, Arizona currently sits third behind the Rams/49ers at +330 to win the division.

