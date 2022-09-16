Healthy, Returning Cardinals Hold Key to Success in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals look to avoid their first 0-2 start since the dark days of 2018.

In order for that to happen, plenty will have to go their way as they make the trek up to Las Vegas to take on a hungry Raiders team also in search of their first victory of the new season.

Not much went their way in the 44-21 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Yet it's a new week, one that will hopefully bring new faces to the lineup.

Players returning from injury will normally play a pivotal role once back and healthy, yet the Cardinals were missing key components that would have made the box score look much prettier.

We won't know who's officially in/out until 90 minutes prior to kickoff, but the Cardinals have seen strides made by three specific players that could potentially return to the lineup and make their debut:

Justin Pugh

Look, the offensive line was by far not the worst position group on the field for Arizona, but Pugh's presence was clearly missed after dealing with a neck injury.

Sean Harlow, who replaced Pugh at left guard, didn't fare too well in the trenches.

Protecting Kyler Murray is an obvious point that doesn't need to be driven home, yet the Raiders limited the Chargers to a mere 76 yards rushing (2.5 per carry) last weekend despite the loss.

Ensuring a balanced offense remains stable means paving lanes for James Conner and keeping the Raiders honest.

Pugh's talent and leadership may sometimes be overlooked, but the offensive line would look much better with his name back in the starting five.

J.J. Watt

This is the low hanging fruit, right?

Watt, when healthy, has displayed nothing short of monster-like qualities that remind you why he's one of three players in NFL history to win the league's Defensive Player of the Year award three times.

From COVID to a mysterious calf injury that kept him out last week, there's no denying the Cardinals' defensive end has had better luck elsewhere than the health department.

Arizona continues to pay big bucks for Watt's presence on the field, something he's yet to fully pay them back on.

Now, the defense needs him now more than ever. Getting to Derek Carr would certainly alleviate the secondary and their problems (that's putting it lightly).

There's not much analysis needed here. He's one of the best football players of his generation, and his healthy body in Las Vegas would help improve all facets of the defense in stopping a Raiders team with weapons across the board.

Trayvon Mullen

If there's any position group that needs any sort of help available, it's Arizona's cornerback room.

Decimated by injuries before being decimated by Patrick Mahomes, the good news is the Cardinals have essentially one way to go from here in terms of their pass coverage: Up.

That could be assisted by the debut of Trayvon Mullen against his former team. Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr. are no slouches, yet Mullen provides an obvious starter quality corner when healthy and would greatly alleviate pressure on Arizona's depth to produce.

There's really no stopping the likes of Davante Adams and Darren Waller. You could even throw Hunter Renfrow in that mix.

However, the Cardinals will do their best to limit them. Mullen, while we haven't seen him play with his new teammates, figures to be an instant upgrade when healthy and ready to go.

Here's to hoping that's this week.

