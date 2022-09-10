How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals Host Kansas City Chiefs

Football season is here, and the Arizona Cardinals would like to cordially invite you to State Farm Stadium for Week 1 in their battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game features many prominent players such as both respective quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. Kliff Kingsbury and Andy Reid, two offensive-minded coaches, look to roll the dice and see who comes out on top and what could be a track meet from the opening snap.

Many eyes and ears will be fixated on this matchup, as both teams and their fanbases have fairly high expectations of a postseason berth and more moving forward.

Here's how to watch Cardinals-Chiefs:

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game locally will be carried on the airwaves of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

