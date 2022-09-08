Marquise Brown Enjoying Arizona's Arsenal of Weapons

It's Week 1 of the NFL season, and the Arizona Cardinals are in the midst of their preparations to host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Things are beginning to slow down for receiver Marquise Brown, who arrived to the Valley on draft night after being traded. Yet he's confident in his speed over anybody else's on the team: Literally.

"Those guys don't want to race me. They put it out there, I'm always available. Practice. Before practice. After practice. Whenever they want to take up the offer," Brown joked with media members after practice.

The Cardinals still expect themselves to put on a show even in the absence of receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is serving a six game suspension for PED use.

Brown is one of many weapons quarterback Kyler Murray will be able to utilize when Arizona runs out of the tunnel at State Farm Stadium.

Tight end Zach Ertz returned to practice Wednesday (a good sign for his availability), running back James Conner is fresh and healthy to start the season and fellow wideouts in Rondale Moore and A.J. Green will anchor a talented receiving corps that has impressed in the preseason.

Insert Brown's ability to take the top off of a defense, and the Cardinals should have plenty of options moving the ball come Sunday.

Yet Brown isn't just excited for his debut in Arizona, as he believes the entire offense will shine:

"I feel like not just me, I feel like all the weapons we've got here, it's gonna be on display," said Brown.

"I feel like K1 is going to do what he do and he got something to prove himself. And I feel like you know, everybody's is ready to get out there. Everybody's just going full-go all the time and I love that."

The Chiefs defense is nothing to blow over. Chris Jones and Frank Clark headline a Kansas City unit that looks to balance what Patrick Mahomes and company do on the other side of the ball.

"They're very good. I feel like our main focus is ourselves, take care of business and perfect our craft and lay it out there on Sunday," said Brown.

"I mean, [they have] guys flying around. They got veteran players, Chris Jones, you know, he could be imposing [his] will over there. So for us like I said, we got to take care of business ourselves and execute."

That's been the theme of this week: Control what you can control.

Brown will still be seeing some adjustment period with his new offense, although the prior Oklahoma connection Murray be ease that transition.

The games are now real. Everything matters going forward. We'll see if Hollywood is able to shine in his first performance under a new shade of bright lights.

