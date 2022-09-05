New Cardinals DB Trayvon Mullen Ready for Challenge

TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Trayvon Mullen is still getting his feet wet here in his new home, although he may be called upon to contribute immediately.

General manager Steve Keim pulled the trigger on a trade that sent Mullen to Arizona in exchange for a conditional late draft selection in hopes to bolster a cornerback room that head coach Kliff Kingsbury still deems as a work in progress.

Mullen, nearly 25-years-old, will likely step into the starting spot opposite of Marco Wilson when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town.

"We liked the tape. Big, athletic corner that can run. Plays physical and a lot of things that fit what we do and want to do. So I'm very glad that we were able to acquire him when we did," said Kingsbury to media members.

Mullen played each game for the Las Vegas Raiders before last season, where he was restricted to just five games due to a foot injury.

"I'm feeling good. [I'm] just ready to play ball at this point," said Mullen.

When asked if he would be ready for week one, he said, "most likely. For the most part, yeah. Continue to get better and get to work."

Coming fresh from Las Vegas, Mullen will be primed and ready to roll against his former team in just two weeks when the Cardinals make the trek to Allegiant Stadium.

"More than ready," said Mullen on the opportunity to play his former club.

The adjustment period for Mullen in Arizona will be short, although he believes the transition will be smooth under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

"It's not too much different, I've played in it before my first two years so it's kind of good I got a good chance to come here and fit right in. Learning terminology, learning scheme, players and how to communicate.

"I just look at it as a new opportunity. I didn't do too much research or whatever it is that comes from that part. But I just look at it as a new opportunity. That's all I can say.

Perhaps that transition can help with former Clemson Tigers teammate Isaiah Simmons. Mullen won two national championships during his stay in school.

"Oh yeah, we've talked to each other on the phone. We both were excited having played together through all of our years at Clemson. So it was a big deal on that part as well," said Mullen.

"It's an aggressive defense. Get to play around especially with the guys that we got in the secondary. Budda [Baker], Isaiah, Byron [Murphy], DC coach Vance [Joseph] has been in it a long time. So it's an aggressive defense, we get to make a lot of plays on the ball as well."

