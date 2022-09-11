With just hours until kickoff on opening day, there's little wiggle room for the Arizona Cardinals to vastly improve their roster.

After spiraling to a crashing finish in the postseason, the Cardinals made some moves to alleviate some concerns surrounding their ball club.

Receiver Marquise Brown was acquired during the 2022 NFL Draft, two edge players were drafted in the third round on the following day, and Will Hernandez was brought in via free agency to hopefully solve the problems at right guard moving forward.

Yet there's still a few glaring holes in Arizona's roster, and as one anonymous NFL executive pointed out to The Athletic's Mike Sando, the secondary (particularly at cornerback) remains largely untouched.

NFL Exec: Cornerback is Cardinals Biggest Worry

"The worry: Arizona hasn’t fixed its long-running concern at cornerback, which was the top worry entering last season as well.

“'That corner spot will be an issue for those guys starting out, until they can get that stabilized. They’ve had some different ideas since the (Antonio) Hamilton kid burned his foot in that cooking accident. I thought they were going to start (Byron) Murphy outside, but it seems like they will put him back at nickel. You get Trayvon Mullen in from the Raiders and he is just getting acclimated to that defense, and they are going to play him, and guess who they play in the first three games? Chiefs, Raiders and Rams.'"

Arizona will likely roll out Marco Wilson (who was previously called out by Kliff Kingsbury) alongside Christian Matthew (rookie picked late in the draft) and hope that Byron Murphy Jr.'s illness isn't bad enough to keep him out of play.

The Cardinals will find out just how bad their situation is when Patrick Mahomes takes the field just hours from now.

