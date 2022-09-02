Skip to main content

NFL Executives Rank Cardinals as Fringe NFC Playoff Team

Done by The Athletic, the Arizona Cardinals are projected to fight for a playoff spot heading into 2022.

When it comes to 2022 predictions, the Arizona Cardinals typically find themselves on the fringe of making the playoffs. 

That was again the scene after The Athletic polled five anonymous NFL executives to rank all the teams in the NFC heading into the regular season. 

To nobody's surprise, the Los Angeles Rams found themselves at No. 1 in the compiled list. Four executives put them as the top team, while one had them drastically slide all the way to No. 2 (gasp). 

Fellow NFC West rivals in the San Francisco 49ers finished with a composite ranking of No. 4 following behind Green Bay and Tampa Bay. 

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys occupy the next respective spots for the Arizona slides in for the final playoff spot. 

Image used in The Athletic's article

Image used in The Athletic's article

7. Arizona Cardinals

Votes: 7-7-10-8-7 | Avg: 7.8 | Median: 7

"The Cardinals check in two spots higher than last summer as New Orleans and Minnesota slipped.

"'I think Washington, Arizona and Dallas will be battling for the final two playoff spots in the NFC,' one voter said.

"I asked another voter whether his No. 7 ranking for Arizona was a seven that could become a four, or a seven that could become a 12.

"'I think it's a seven that could be a 12,' he said. 'I don't believe in the quarterback as a leader, and a lot of the things that have played out in the media have shown it.'"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Its fairly clear that while Arizona is believed to be a talented team, the Cardinals still carry several doubts heading into the regular season. 

After consecutive collapses towards the end of the year, the onus now falls on head coach Kliff Kingsbury to ensure his guys finish strong and grab their first postseason win since 2015. 

ARIZONA CARDINALS TOP STORIES

Sports Illustrated Predicts Cardinals Schedule Game-by-Game

Devon Kennard Back to Practice Squad Among Other Moves

Antonio Hamilton Placed on Reserve

Cardinals Placed Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals 2022 Win Total

Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Was Almost a Cardinal

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Analysis

SI Predicts Cardinals Schedule Game-By-Game

By Donnie Druin
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton Tweets Pic of Cooking Accident

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Welcome Back Devon Kennard in Slew of Roster Moves

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals Placing Antonio Hamilton on Reserve

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
Analysis

Cardinals Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
Analysis

Cardinals' Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals to Nine-Win Season

By Donnie Druin
Mahomes Cardinals
Analysis

Patrick Mahomes Was Almost Drafted by Cardinals

By Donnie Druin