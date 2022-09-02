Skip to main content

NFL.com Pessimistic on Cardinals in Power Rankings

The Cardinals don't get much love in NFL.com's latest batch of power rankings prior to the start of the season.

By all accounts, the Arizona Cardinals don't project to be lethal in 2022. 

Talent fills most of the position groups in the desert, led by the recently paid Kyler Murray at quarterback. Although DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the season, the Cardinals did a good job to prepare themselves for life before and after the suspension by adding other talent. 

Most of the worry falls on the defensive side of the ball, but Arizona should at very worse be in most games this year thanks to the potential on offense. 

Yet that normally doesn't cut it on the field, and it definitely doesn't cut it in NFL.com's most recent power rankings that placed the Cardinals at No. 17 in the league, one spot above New England and one spot below the Titans.

Cardinals Fall at No. 17 in NFL.com Power Rankings 

Kyler Murray

"The Cardinals are a funky little outfit, aren't they? GM Steve Keim appeared to put a stormy offseason to bed with a huge extension for Kyler Murray , only to have that news replaced on the front page of the NFL Times by a bizarre "independent study" contract clause uncovered by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport," said Dan Hanzus.

"The Cardinals attempted to put out that fire by removing the clause from Murray 's contract ... and that was weird, too! Anyway, things have been calm since -- well, besides Murray missing time after testing positive for COVID-19 -- but you just get the feeling it won't be long before the Cardinals find their way back in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The vibes are off in Arizona."

The Los Angeles Rams didn't take long to find themselves ranked, coming in at No. 2 behind the Buffalo Bills. The San Francisco 49ers fall right behind at No. 4 and you can find Seattle at No. 24. 

