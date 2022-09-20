The Arizona Cardinals finally found the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders, hoping to have found a new life as a 1-1 football team.

It was far from perfect, but at the end of the day, the Cardinals were able to rise above the adversity and claim their first victory of the season.

The action has cooled down and the dust has settled. Here's some notable numbers from Week 2:

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Raiders

3- The Cardinals held the Raiders to just three points in the second half after being down 20-0 at halftime.

1- Kyler Murray is the only quarterback in NFL history to run AND pass for both a touchdown and two-point conversion in the same game.

2- Davante Adams was held to just two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown, which was scored on the first drive of the game. One of the best receivers in the game was fairly quiet.

11- Two different players for Arizona (Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown) both hit 11 targets during the game on Sunday. The next closest was A.J. Green with 7.

59- After Isaiah Simmons knocked the ball loose from Hunter Renfrow, Byron Murphy picked up the fumble (with his left hand) and sped 59 yards all the way down the sideline for the game-sealing score in overtime.

71- The Raiders gained just 71 net yards in the second half, finishing with 324 after gaining 253 in the first two quarters of play.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Pat McAfee Reacts to Kyler Murray, Cardinals Comeback

Week 2 Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Evaluations

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Hit by Fan, LVPD Investigating

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Victory Over Raiders

Kyler Murray Did Take Advantage of Double XP Weekend

Cardinals DB Byron Murphy Talks Game-Sealing TD

Report: James Conner's Injury Not Serious