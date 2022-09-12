Notable Numbers From Cardinals' 44-21 Week 1 Thrashing

It's a numbers game, and the Arizona Cardinals fell short in just about every stat imaginable during their Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of KC's offense strolled down the field leisurely in their win, taking advantage of a depleted secondary that simply might not have been able to stop them with a full squad ready.

The defensive side of the ball doesn't shoulder all of the blame, as Arizona's offense looked stagnant and largely ineffective until late in the game when the Chiefs were simply trying to get out of State Farm Stadium with little bumps and bruises.

It's a loss that will sting, but the Cardinals are best suited to move on sooner rather than later.

Here's some notable numbers to take away from their season opener:

44- The Chiefs put up a whopping 44 points on offense, the third time since 2017 they've achieved the 40 burger in a season opener.

33- The Chiefs gained a total of 33 first downs to Arizona's 18. Kansas City saw extended drives on four different occasions due to penalty.

193- Kyler Murray failed to reach the 200-yard passing milestone on Sunday, the first time he's every done so in a season opener. His 193 passing yards was the lowest he's hit since his 123-yard performance in a win against Chicago last season.

0- That's the amount of turnovers Arizona had, one of few badges of pride they can walk away with following the loss. Kansas City lost one fumble.

121- Travis Kelce had himself quite the day, accruing 121 yards on eight catches and one touchdown. Isaiah Simmons found himself in no-mans land far too often when guarding Kelce and other receivers.

9- Receiver Greg Dortch finished with nine targets on the day, three above anybody else. There were questions as to who would step up in the absence of Rondale Moore and DeAndre Hopkins - it looks like we know our answer.

