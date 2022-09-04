PFF Says Andy Isabella Can Carve Slot Role With Cardinals

It's no secret Arizona Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella hasn't exactly lived up to his second-round billing early in his career.

The Cardinals have seen plenty of pass-catchers come and go through his time, and Isabella has largely remained on the sidelines during the process. Isabella played just 30 offensive snaps last season.

Heading into the last year of his deal, Isabella showed out this preseason and has made everybody in the desert think twice about writing him off.

That includes Pro Football Focus, who went through each team's preseason and picked one thing they learned about every squad/

Here's what PFF said on Isabella's opportunity this season:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

What we learned: Andy Isabella isn’t a lost cause yet

"As a former second-round draft pick, Andy Isabella has been a disappointment so far, catching 31 passes in three years. But he showed this preseason that he can still be a factor in the offense. He caught 14 of 22 passes thrown his way for an impressive 2.3 yards per route run. With Christian Kirk leaving in the offseason, there is a vertical slot role within the offense available if Isabella can consistently bring that speed to bear."- Sam Monson

Isabella made the team's 53-man roster, but reportedly may still not be with the Cardinals.

With injuries to Antoine Wesley and Rondale Moore, Isabella may find himself ready to contribute immediately in Arizona's opener against Kansas City.

