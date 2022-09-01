We're entering our last weekend without Arizona Cardinals football for quite some time, and the time is now for to squeeze in some final predictions for the upcoming season.

We've seen everything from general predictions on how the Cardinals will fare to their odds as divisional, NFC and perhaps even eventually Super Bowl champs.

Yet that's a long road for Arizona to stroll down, as the team will take the patented "one game at a time" approach in order to achieve their bigger goals.

That's also what Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr did.

Orr went through all 272 games and assigned wins and losses for each team. Here's how Arizona's season panned out:

SI Predicts Cardinals Schedule Game-By-Game

First Five Weeks Week 1 vs. Kansas City: Loss Week 2 @ Las Vegas: Loss Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Win Week 4 @ Carolina Panthers: Win Week 5 vs. Philadelphia: Loss The Cardinals begin the season 0-2, but manage to get their first win of the season at home against the defending Super Bowl champions. Despite stringing together consecutive wins, Arizona falls at home to the Eagles and begins the season 2-3. Cardinals Regain Momentum Midseason Week 6 @ Seattle: Win Week 7 vs. New Orleans: Win Week 8 @ Minnesota: Win Week 9 vs. Seattle: Win Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams: Loss Week 11 vs. San Francisco: Win Week 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Loss After coming out of the games below .500, the Cardinals are graced again with the presence of DeAndre Hopkins (who returns from his suspension) and helps propel Arizona to new heights. The Cards manage to win their next five-of-seven games to improve to 7-5. Cards Crumble After the Bye Week 13: BYE Week 14 vs. New England: Loss Week 15 @ Denver: Loss Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay: Loss Week 17: @ Atlanta: Win Week 18 @ San Francisco: Loss After a strong push in the midseason, the Cardinals wind up losing their final six-of-eight games, which includes their last four games in five weeks to finish the season at 8-9. Despite another late season collapse, Arizona manages to sneak into the playoffs with the NFC's final seed (No. 7). "If you listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast, and you should, you’ve heard cohost Gary Gramling’s expert thesis on the Cardinals’ luck regression in 2022. I bought in," said Orr. "Also, the Chiefs, Raiders and Rams to start the season? After the tumultuous offseason the Cardinals had? I wish them the best of luck. That said, I do have them sneaking into the playoffs at 8–9, winning the tiebreaker over the Vikings thanks to a head-to-head road win in Week 8" Here's how the NFC playoff picture shaped up: 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4) 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) 3. Dallas Cowboys (12-5) 4. Los Angeles Rams (11-6) 5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) 6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7) 7. Arizona Cardinals (8-9) So, perhaps not the best ending (again) for the Cardinals, but in these predictions, at least they're in the playoffs, and sometimes that's all you need.

