Six Takeaways From Cardinals' Week 1 Depth Chart

Game day is slowly approaching for the Arizona Cardinals, as the Kansas City Chiefs will arrive to Glendale in just a few days to polish preparations for Week 1 of the regular season.

Just one day prior to receiving our first injury update, the Cardinals have released their depth chart ahead of their first game of the year.

Here's some key takeaways:

Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 Depth Chart

Guard situation finally resolved?

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday the two starting guards for Arizona wasn't quite decided between Justin Pugh, Will Hernandez and Cody Ford.

However, the release of the depth chart shows Pugh in his normal slot at left guard and Hernandez in at right guard, perhaps to little surprise despite insistence there was a battle going on.

Ford is listed as the secondary guard on either side.

New faces on special teams

As far as the kicking units go, nothing has changed from anybody from Matt Prater to Andy Lee.

However, the Cardinals have listed Eno Benjamin as their starting kick return man with Jonathan Ward behind him.

Greg Dortch will handle punt return duties with Rondale Moore will be option No. 2.

Last season, Benjamin returned seven kicks for Arizona with an average of 23.1 yards gained.

Dortch fielded three punts and four kick returns in 2021. He gained an average of eight yards per return on punts.

Outside pressure

There's no surprise to see Markus Golden anchoring one side of the defense at outside linebacker with Dennis Gardeck opposite as starters, but some fans may have different feelings when it comes to the depth behind them.

Markus Golden, who was recently released and promptly returned to Arizona's practice squad, sits directly behind Golden.

Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas both find themselves as third-string guys (Sanders behind Gardeck/Victor Dimukeje and Thomas behind Golden/Kennard).

Boundary depth

The secondary has been a hefty topic of discussion, especially when peering into the depth behind the starters.

Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr. are listed as the two starters, although Murphy will likely work out of the slot, leaving another boundary place open.

That's where Trayvon Mullen or Christian Matthew come into play, with Mullen likely getting the nod in that scenario. Mullen told media members he would be good to go for Sunday.

The depth (unfortunately for the Cardinals) will be tested come Sunday. Javelin Guidry is third behind Wilson/Matthew.

Inside presence

The play of inside linebacker Zaven Collins has come under heavy scrutiny since first stepping on the field for Arizona last season.

Collins, at times, has looked a few steps behind and out of place at the next level, something Cardinals' fans aren't willing to wear their patience thin when it comes to a first-round pick.

Despite some calls for him to be benched, Collins indeed gets the start alongside Isaiah Simmons. Listed behind him is Nick Vigil.

How short is Collins' leash when it comes to the regular season? We'll find out.

More the merrier for ball-carriers

James Conner is the undisputed starter heading into the season, and Kingsbury said while he will receive a significant workload, they were going to "be smart" with him.

That involves giving everybody else an opportunity, and the depth chart plays to Kingsbury's comments of the rest of the running back room earning their stripes.

Benjamin and Darrell Williams have the gracious "or" tag slapped on them, as they look to share RB2 roles.

Jonathan Ward sits ahead of rookie Keaontay Ingram to fill out the rotation.

