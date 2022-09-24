Three Storylines to Watch During Cardinals-Rams
The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their second win come Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams pay a visit to State Farm Stadium.
Can the Cardinals emerge victorious for just the second time in 12 games against the Rams?
Here's three storylines to watch come game time:
How Much Will Isaiah Simmons Play?
When locked in, Isaiah Simmons is one of the best defensive weapons in Arizona.
His length, athleticism and versatility have yet to be unlocked by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph despite the flashes he's shown early in his career.
Week 1 provided a tough test with Travis Kelce, one Simmons ultimately failed.
Week 2 saw Simmons play just 15 snaps, his last being the forced fumble on Hunter Renfrow to ultimately win the game.
Heading into this week, what will his role be like?
"We were all excited about how he played and the progress [he's shown], he made one of the biggest plays of the game if not the biggest and felt like that was attributed to the great week of practice he had and he had another good day today so we're gonna keep him moving," said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
"We see what the ceiling can be. We want to get him there."
Against a Rams offense that has weapons such as Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee, Simmons' best will be needed on Sunday no matter how many snaps he plays.
Can Byron Murphy Work His Magic Again?
Guarding Davante Adams is a daunting task, and prior to their meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, Vance Joseph was adamant there was only containing the future Hall of Fame receiver, no stopping him.
Two catches on seven targets (one of those catches was for a touchdown) is pretty damn close to stopping Adams.
Plenty of thanks can be had for Byron Murphy Jr., who asked to follow Adams and did a great job during just that.
Now, another top receiver in Cooper Kupp awaits. Will Murphy be able to replicate that same success?
Joseph said the game plan varies on a weekly basis, but football games often come down to players making plays, and Murphy is sure to have his opportunities against Kupp.
Kupp, the league's triple crown winner for receivers last year, is again off to a strong start. Will Murphy be able to slow him down?
The entire success on defensive doesn't weigh on that scale, but when Kupp is going, the Rams are obviously tough to handle.
Can Rodney Hudson Win the Chess Match on the OL?
The Rams pose both Aaron Donald and Bobby Wagner in their front seven. Aside from their obvious talents, both future Hall of Fame players are incredibly smart at putting themselves in position to win their battles.
So is Rodney Hudson.
Hudson, despite being in the twilight of his career, is still considered to be one of the better centers in the game thanks to his physicality and wit at the line of scrimmage. His relationship with Kyler Murray has already helped Murray improve on a cerebral level dating back to last season.
With Justin Pugh back in action, Arizona hopes their level of play upfront can be the difference in leveling competition against Donald and Wagner.
Everything goes through the offensive line, and the Cardinals have quite the task ahead of them on Sunday. Should Hudson put himself and his troops in the best position to win before the ball is even snapped, that does wonders for Arizona's offense throughout the game.
