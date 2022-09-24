Three Storylines to Watch During Cardinals-Rams

When locked in, Isaiah Simmons is one of the best defensive weapons in Arizona.

His length, athleticism and versatility have yet to be unlocked by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph despite the flashes he's shown early in his career.

Week 1 provided a tough test with Travis Kelce, one Simmons ultimately failed.

Week 2 saw Simmons play just 15 snaps, his last being the forced fumble on Hunter Renfrow to ultimately win the game.

Heading into this week, what will his role be like?

"We were all excited about how he played and the progress [he's shown], he made one of the biggest plays of the game if not the biggest and felt like that was attributed to the great week of practice he had and he had another good day today so we're gonna keep him moving," said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"We see what the ceiling can be. We want to get him there."

Against a Rams offense that has weapons such as Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee, Simmons' best will be needed on Sunday no matter how many snaps he plays.