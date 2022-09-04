Will Cardinals Regret Marquise Brown Trade?

The Arizona Cardinals last did not choose a first-round pick in 1995 prior to dealing their selection to the Baltimore Ravens for receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown, a home run hitter that adds another big play personality to the receivers room, immediately was welcomed by Cardinals fans to their draft party held outside of State Farm Stadium.

There's a lot to like about Brown, who many believe was held back in an offense that didn't necessarily prioritize throwing the ball. The 25-year-old has an instant connection with quarterback Kyler Murray dating back to their time together at Oklahoma, and there's genuine excitement about what could be done with his talent under Kliff Kingsbury.

With DeAndre Hopkins missing the first six games of the season, Arizona needed extra help at receiver (especially after Christian Kirk left).

The move made sense after hindsight was provided. Not everybody is sold on the move, however.

In Bleacher Report's piece detailing regrets NFL teams should have after the offseason, the Cardinals found themselves front and center.

B/R Says Team Will Regret Trading for Marquise Brown

Will the Cardinals regret trading for Marquise Brown?

"The 2022 offseason shall forever be known as the year the receiver market went wild. Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were all involved in trades that netted at least a first-round pick for their former teams," said Alex Ballentine.

"That's not to mention the absurd money that was handed out to those at the star level as well as players like Christian Kirk.

"Of the trades that involved a star receiver and a first-round pick, the deal that sent Marquise Brown to Arizona is the least palatable.

"For one, Brown last year was the only season in which he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, and it was also his least-efficient season. He needed 146 targets just to get to 1,008 yards and only found the end zone six times.

"Granted, Lamar Jackson was injured for a significant portion of last season, but the best receivers are expected to carry the passing attack.

"The receiver recently noted that he, "just felt like sometimes they (the Ravens) really didn't need me."

"That doesn't really jive with the high volume of targets he saw within the offense. Arizona doesn't run a much different scheme, but it wasn't opportunity that was holding Brown back from becoming a truly elite No. 1 wide receiver.

"The Cardinals are about to find that out, and they're backed into a corner to give him a big contract based on what they traded away for him."

