Skip to main content

Cardinals-Raiders Inactives: J.J. Watt Returns

Here is who is and out for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2:

The Arizona Cardinals walked into Week 2 with double digit players on the injury report, two of which marked as out (Andy Isabella and Rondale Moore) and a total of four (J.J. Watt, Trayvon Mullen, Justin Pugh and Jalen Thompson) raised as questionable after Friday.

Now, we know who's in and out for their Week 2 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders:

Watt, Pugh and Thompson will be able to play while Mullen will be out against his former team.

Watt and Pugh make their debuts for the regular season, while Thompson played last week.

The Cardinals also elevated Devon Kennard and Jace Whittaker from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of the matchup.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Experts Pick Cardinals-Raiders

Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch in Week 2 

Three Cardinals Who Need to Rebound in Week 2

Cardinals Elevate Kennard, Whittaker

Staff Predictions: Can Cardinals Find Win Column?

How to Watch: Cardinals vs. Raiders

Assessing Las Vegas Raiders Attack: How Can Cards Stop Them?

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Cardinals Offensive Line
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Experts Pick Cardinals-Raiders

By Donnie Druin
Isaiah Simmons
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch in Week 2

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19034908
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Cardinals Who Need to Rebound in Week 2

By Richie Bradshaw
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) warms up during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Elevate Devon Kennard, Jace Whittaker

By Donnie Druin
James Conner Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Staff Predictions: Can Arizona Cardinals Find First Win of 2022?

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Touchdown
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19030490
Analysis

Assessing Raiders Weapons Ahead of Cardinals Matchup

By Richie Bradshaw
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Mark Four Players as Questionable vs. Raiders

By Donnie Druin