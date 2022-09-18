The Arizona Cardinals walked into Week 2 with double digit players on the injury report, two of which marked as out (Andy Isabella and Rondale Moore) and a total of four (J.J. Watt, Trayvon Mullen, Justin Pugh and Jalen Thompson) raised as questionable after Friday.

Now, we know who's in and out for their Week 2 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders:

Watt, Pugh and Thompson will be able to play while Mullen will be out against his former team.

Watt and Pugh make their debuts for the regular season, while Thompson played last week.

The Cardinals also elevated Devon Kennard and Jace Whittaker from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of the matchup.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Experts Pick Cardinals-Raiders

Three Cardinals Storylines to Watch in Week 2

Three Cardinals Who Need to Rebound in Week 2

Cardinals Elevate Kennard, Whittaker

Staff Predictions: Can Cardinals Find Win Column?

How to Watch: Cardinals vs. Raiders

Assessing Las Vegas Raiders Attack: How Can Cards Stop Them?