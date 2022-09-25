Skip to main content

Cardinals-Rams Inactives: James Conner Set to Play

The status of Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was up in the air prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

We now know who will be active/inactive for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams. 

With Rondale Moore and Ezekiel Turner previously ruled out on Friday, running back James Conner carried the sole status of questionable prior to game time. 

Conner is indeed set to play after the inactives list was published. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the Cardinals running back would test his ankle out pregame and determine his status from there, but he was trending towards playing.

As for the Rams, four players were previously ruled out: C Brian Allen, CB Cobie Durant, WR Van Jefferson, and CB David Long.

For the Cardinals, it's a fairly simple active/inactives list as expected. Now, it appears Arizona is regaining most of their health at a crucial time.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals-Rams: Week 3 Bets to Take

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Conner Expected to Play vs. Rams

Experts Pick Cardinals-Rams Week 3

Three Storylines to Watch in Cards-Rams

Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

How to Watch/Stream/Listen Cards-Rams

All Cardinals Staff Predictions: Week 3 vs. Rams

Cards-Rams Friday Injury Report

Cardinals Showing Respect to Aaron Donald

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals-Rams Bets to Take in Week 3

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Expert Game Predictions for Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Report: Cardinals RB James Conner Trending Towards Playing

By Donnie Druin
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis

Three Storylines to Watch During Cardinals-Rams

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals practice squad cornerback Jace Whittaker
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Elevate Andre Baccellia, Jace Whittaker vs. Rams

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Host Rams in Week 3

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

All Cardinals Staff Predictions: Will Rams Earn Road Win?

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals-Rams Friday Injury Report

By Donnie Druin