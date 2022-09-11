Cardinals Release Inactives; Seven Players to Miss Opener

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following inactives for their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs carried a clean bill of health heading into this week.

Late Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watt would not be likely to play after suffering a calf injury, while also reporting Ertz would be active.

There was a total of 12 players on Arizona's final injury report, although center Rodney Hudson sat out Wednesday for a rest day.

Murphy, Pugh, Watt and Ertz were initially listed as questionable after Trayvon Mullen, Cody Ford and Rondale Moore were ruled out on Friday.

