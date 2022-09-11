Skip to main content

Cardinals Release Inactives; Seven Players to Miss Opener

The Arizona Cardinals have felt the wrath of the injury bug before the season even began.

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following inactives for their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs: 

The Chiefs carried a clean bill of health heading into this week. 

Late Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watt would not be likely to play after suffering a calf injury, while also reporting Ertz would be active. 

There was a total of 12 players on Arizona's final injury report, although center Rodney Hudson sat out Wednesday for a rest day. 

Murphy, Pugh, Watt and Ertz were initially listed as questionable after Trayvon Mullen, Cody Ford and Rondale Moore were ruled out on Friday.

