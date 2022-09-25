Game Recap: Cardinals Fall to Rams in NFC West Debut

GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals met the Los Angeles Rams for their first NFC West showdown of the new season.

Despite keeping things interesting until the end, the Cardinals fell to 1-2 on the season. They still have not won a home game since Oct. 24 and have now lost their last 11-of-12 against Los Angeles.

Here's how the action panned out in their failed NFC West debut:

First Quarter

The Rams won the toss and elected to defer, giving Kyler Murray and company the ball to begin the game.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Rams blocked a punt and eventually recovered at the AZ 35.

Involving Cooper Kupp early and often, the Rams managed to get all the way down to the Arizona four-yard line before eventually settling for a field goal.

Marco Wilson nearly had a goal line interception but couldn't haul it in.

LA 3, AZ 0

The Cardinals would again go three-and-out, totaling just two minutes and 21 seconds of possession on their first two drives.

Los Angeles would utilize quick passes and screens with great success in the first quarter, moving the ball into Arizona territory on their second drive of the game.

The creativity would bleed over into their first touchdown of the day, a wide receiver handoff to Kupp for a 20-yard rush.

LA 10, AZ 0

Second Quarter

Los Angeles would retain possession after a third Cardinals punt, nearly scoring another touchdown (Kupp dropped what would have been his second score of the day) before settling on another short field goal.

LA 13, AZ 0

Arizona, through their first four drives, would go three-and-out on all but one. The lone exception was a mere four plays before punting.

After four scoring drives of at least six plays or longer, the Cardinals would eventually force LA's first three-and-out of the day, sending more pressure at Matthew Stafford.

Facing a fourth-and-one, the Cardinals opted to keep the offense on the field as James Conner powered his way for Arizona's second first-down of the game. Another fourth-down conversion was needed to keep the chains moving.

After 18 plays, the Cardinals settled for a 23-yard Matt Prater field goal, his first attempt on the year.

LA 13, AZ 3

For the first all season, the Cardinals managed to force three-and-outs on consecutive drives, getting the ball back with just under a minute left.

Arizona managed to drive down and knock another field goal onto the scoreboard, drawing it to a one possession game.

Halftime: LA 13, AZ 6

Third Quarter

The third quarter got off to a bang, as J.J. Watt managed to down Matthew Stafford for his second sack of the season, forcing a third straight three-and-out.

Prater would eventually convert his third field goal of the day, a 50-yarder to draw the lead within four.

Arizona would see drives of both 19 and 16 plays ultimately fail to be converted to touchdowns.

LA 13, AZ 9

After being stagnant on their last three drives, the Rams once again found their groove on a eight play, 85-yard touchdown drive capped by a Cam Akers 14-yard rush.

Zaven Collins had an opportunity to force a punt after breaking free in the backfield on a third down, but Stafford evaded him and found Kupp to keep the drive alive.

LA 20, AZ 9

Fourth Quarter

Needing a score to answer LA, the Cardinals drove down to the LA 26-yard line before being faced with a fourth-and-four. Rather than taking the points to make it a one possession game, Kingsbury kept his offense on the field and failed to pick up a first.

The Rams failed to miss a beat on offense on the ensuing drive. Los Angeles got all the way down to Arizona one-yard line before a Cam Akers fumble gave the Cardinals new life. Budda Baker forced the fumble while Jalen Thompson recovered it.

With 6:39 remaining and Arizona needing 11 points to win, the Cardinals pieced together another long 17 play, 89-yard drive that chewed 5:32 of clock.

And again, Prater put away a field goal.

LA 20, AZ 12

The Cardinals, needing a onside kick, failed to recover. The Rams would wind the clock down for their second win of the season.

