The Arizona Cardinals have another opportunity to put themselves in the win column this week, this time with the bright lights of Sin City shining down on them.

The Las Vegas Raiders welcome Kliff Kingsbury and co. after what was an extremely forgettable performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seeing Patrick Mahomes twice a season as AFC West rivals, the Raiders can empathize.

Yet there won't be any empathy when the two sides line up across each other on Sunday afternoon.

Plenty of storylines follow this game, mostly centered around former Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones facing his former team. Former Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen has an opportunity to play as well and will be needed in Arizona's depleted secondary.

It's another Sunday afternoon game for the Cardinals under a closed roof, this time in the spaceship that is Allegiant Stadium.

If you're attending, enjoy how truly special the arena is. If you won't be able to attend, here's how you can view it:

How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Assessing Las Vegas Raiders Attack: How Can Cards Stop Them?

Four Cardinals Enter Week 2 as Questionable

B/R Says Cardinals Need to Feed Eno Benjamin

Davante Adams Dares Cardinals Defense in Week 2

Three Injured Players Could Make Difference in Week 2

Crafting Cardinals Game Plan to Defeat Raiders