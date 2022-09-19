Pat McAfee Reacts to Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Comeback

The Arizona Cardinals managed to surprise just about everybody in the football world yesterday during their 29-23 overtime victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heading into the game, many (including us at All Cardinals) didn't believe in Arizona's ability to bounce back on the road after a humiliating loss in Week 1.

Through two quarters, we were right. The Cardinals trailed 20-0 and looked very much so the team that took the field the previous week.

Then, magic happened.

Arizona completed a comeback by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter (with two successful two-point attempts), the last of which tied the game with no time remaining on the clock.

Then, madness ensued further when Byron Murphy Jr. returned a fumble 59 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

It was a wild scene in a city that's accustomed to out of the ordinary happenings on the daily, and even Pat McAfee couldn't believe it:

McAfee walked listeners through their comeback in the fourth quarter, which was propelled by a tremendous effort by Kyler Murray.

"We should not have won but we just stole one in Sin City!" said McAfee on the Cardinals' sideline.

He also pointed out Murray was the first quarterback in NFL history to run/pass for a two-point conversion while also running/passing for a touchdown as well.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

LVPD Investigating Incident With Fan, Kyler Murray

Assessing Cardinals Week 2 Snap Counts

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Victory Over Raiders

Kyler Murray Did Take Advantage of Double XP Weekend

Cardinals DB Byron Murphy Talks Game-Sealing TD

Report: James Conner's Injury Not Serious

What Went Right/Wrong for Cardinals vs. Raiders