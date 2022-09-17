The time for Arizona Cardinals football is nearly here, which means the time for game predictions is actually here.

Last week, we on the All Cardinals staff went a whopping 4/5 with somebody (who shall not be named) taking the Cardinals over the Chiefs.

It's okay. We all learn from our mistakes.

Is picking the Las Vegas Raiders a mistake? All five staff members are off the Kliff Kingsbury train for Week 2:

Staff Predictions: Can Cardinals Find First Win of 2022?

Donnie Druin (1-0)

The Cardinals look to avenge themselves after an embarrassing opening week of football, with some healthy players potentially returning. This game has potential to be a track meet, something Arizona often won last year. Can the Cardinals muster anything defensively and stop Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow? It’s a wait-and-see for me. Prove me wrong, Arizona.

LV 27, AZ 20

Kyler Burd (1-0)

There is absolutely some potential for an Arizona Cardinals win. Hopefully, a lot of the Cardinals offensive struggles on Sunday can be attributed to rust and injuries. If that is the case, the offense could be much improved and help keep them in the game. Unfortunately, the defense might be what it is going to be. Trayvon Mullen in the lineup might help and a healthy JJ Watt will always be a plus, but the worse defensive unit in the NFL in Week 1 won't be up to snuff against the likes of Davante Adams and Co.

LV 24, AZ 14

Ryan Sanudo (1-0)

While it can’t get much worse for the Cardinals after losing 44-21 last week, it doesn’t mean that they’ll get substantially better overnight. If the Cardinals' pass rush can’t put pressure on Derek Carr, who was sacked five times in Week 1, it will be a long day. Arizona’s cornerbacks should already have their work cut out for them, especially with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller in front of them. I’m finally going to mention the Cardinals' offense.

Look for Kyler Murray to use Marquise Brown a lot more in the passing game. The former Oklahoma teammates need to have a connection on Sunday, which can give them a fighting chance. But a victory? Arizona will come up just short.

LV 30 AZ 24

Richie Bradshaw (1-0)

Man, last week was rough for the Arizona Cardinals' defense. Patrick Mahomes carved up this defense, which shouldn't be too surprising if we're being honest. What is upsetting is that there was little to no resistance against the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Arizona will now be on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders and yet again another frightening offense. Although Derek Carr was far from spectacular with three interceptions thrown against the Los Angeles Chargers, he has some of the best weapons the NFL has to offer in All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and Pro Bowl wide receiver and tight end Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller respectively.

The Raiders' defense isn't as potent as the offense, but there are still some unstoppable forces in players like Maxx Crosby and former Cardinal Chandler Jones. If Arizona can contain the Raiders' pass rush, the offense (in theory) should be able to move the ball better and put up points. Slowing down this offense will be a tall order, but they hopefully learned a lot from last week's performance.

Even with all this in mind, being on the road against another top offense early in the season will be a tough game for the Cardinals, and I believe they drop a high-scoring game and drop to 0-2 on the season.

Final: 34-24 Raiders over Cardinals

Andrew Harbaugh (0-1)

I hate week one overreactions, that being said this team has more holes than in this roster than they do solutions at the moment. There are several good, even great players here but the age at key positions is holding this entire team back.

Aging veterans was once the money maker for a Steve Keim roster, now it’s the flex tape holding the Titanic together. Until this team gets back to being it’s pretty-iceberg version of the Titanic, move over Rose cause we need some room on that door.

It’s gunna be a long game for the Cardinals as I see Carr and his weapons having a field day.

42-21 Raiders over Cardinals

