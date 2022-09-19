Twitter Reacts to Cardinals OT Win Over Las Vegas

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-1 after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, and the fashion they did so was unforgettable.

Down 20-0 at halftime, the Cardinals managed to hold Las Vegas to a mere field goal in the second half before scoring two touchdowns and converting two two-point conversion attempts, the last coming with no time left on the clock to send the game to overtime.

After failing a fourth-and-one conversion and the Raiders driving into their side of the field, the Cardinals found themselves as winners after Byron Murphy returned a fumble 59 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

It was nothing short of pandemonium, and the streets of Twitter were here for it.

Needless to say, the Cardinals emerged in clutch fashion during the second half and shocked plenty of people.

