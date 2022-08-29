6 Cardinals Roster Cutdown Day Questions

Cuts are starting to trickle in from around the league, and the Arizona Cardinals could drop theirs at any moment. Teams need to get from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday afternoon, but that’s far from finalizing a roster.

The dash for waiver claims is coming. Wednesday is when Arizona can pick its 16-man practice squad, possibly 17-man depending on how they designate international program player Bernhard Seikovitz.

With the decisions coming, here are six questions about what the Cardinals can be thinking:

How many running backs can they keep?

Four running backs battled for a role behind starter Jame Conner, and each of them has a case to be on the team.

Darrel Williams has the most NFL experience and gained over 1,000 scrimmage yards last year. Eno Benjamin was the position standout in OTAs, minicamp and training camp. Jonathan Ward had a great preseason and is valuable on special teams. Keaontay Ingram is a rookie with great burst and who played well given his chances.

Last year, the Cardinals kept four running backs on the roster. Could Ward and Ingram’s impact on special teams allow Arizona to take on an extra player at this position in 2022?

What’s coming for the cornerback position?

The Cardinals have six cornerbacks on the roster as of Monday morning. Antonio Hamilton, their CB2, missed the last week of practice and preseason finale with an undisclosed ailment. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said the jury is still out on Marco Wilson.

There are still several veteran cornerbacks on the market like Robert Alford and Chris Harris Jr., but the Cardinals could have added them during camp and did not. Could they have eyes set on the pool of soon-to-be available players, and how different will this room look in just the next week or so?

Will the Cardinals cut multiple 2022 draft picks?

The Cardinals took eight players in April’s draft, several of whom are set to make impacts in Year 1 like tight end Trey McBride and edge rusher Cameron Thomas.

However, a few are in competitive position battles for roster spots, some competing against fellow draftees.

Offensive linemen Marquise Hayes and Lecitus Smith are examples in a room that added Cody Ford last week. Edge rusher Jesse Luketa was the third edge rusher taken by Arizona in the draft this offseason. He’s had a productive preseason, but is there a spot for him?

Last year, Arizona cut draftees safety James Wiggins and offensive lineman Michal Menet. Wiggins spent time on the practice squad and played in three games before finishing the season on reserve/injured.

How will the defensive line shake out?

The Cardinals have had a few standout defensive line performances in preseason not necessarily from those who had roles last year.

Jonathan Ledbetter and Manny Jones, for instance, made huge impacts when given their opportunities.

The Cardinals have made draft investments into their defensive line over the last few years with Zach Allen, Michael Dogbe, Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, but could there be a surprise cut to make room for some preseason dynamos?

Is anyone headed for reserve/injured?

An unfortunate way to clear roster spots is to add injured players on reserve. The Cardinals have had an up-and-down camp with players getting hurt, although, no one was lost for the season.

Ward, wide receiver Antoine Wesley, Hayes, guard Justin Pugh and safety Charles Washington were all dealing with injuries at the end of camp. Hamilton's situation is something to monitor, although Kingsbury said last week everyone will learn his situation on next week's injury report.

Just how full strength the Cardinals are could determine roster decisions at positions that could be in need.

Will Andy Isabella make it?

Isabella entered training camp after catching one pass all of last season.

The fourth-year pro took his opportunities and ran with them, though, consistently making plays during practice and leading the Cardinals in receiving yards during the preseason.

Arizona's wide receivers room will miss DeAndre Hopkins for six weeks. Wesley, meanwhile, has dealt with a hip/groin injury for much of camp.

Isabella said last week he is playing his best ball, but did he do enough to not only make the team but find the field? If not, did he play himself into becoming a tradable asset?