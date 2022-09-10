On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves in advance of their Week 1 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs:

The team placed offensive lineman Cody Ford on injured reserve. Ford was previously ruled out yesterday with an ankle injury after not participating at practice on Friday and being limited on Thursday.

In his place, the Cardinals signed familiar face Max Garcia to their active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad.

Garcia's bio from the team's official press release:

"Garcia (6-4, 309) played 36 games the last three games with Arizona, including playing in 15 games (11 starts) in 2021 with the Cardinals. He returns to Arizona after originally joining the team in 2019 following four seasons with Denver where he appeared in 57 games (41 starts)."

Garcia affords Arizona a versatile piece in the interior of the line. This also means Will Hernandez and Justin Pugh will be the two starters at guard.

Arizona also signed receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad.

Baccellia's bio from the team's official press release:

"Baccellia (5-10, 175) was on Arizona’s practice last year and spent this preseason with the Cardinals. He originally entered the league in 2020 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent from Washington."

The Cardinals elevated two players from the practice squad this week in linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Kennard, despite being on the practice squad, was listed as a second-string outside linebacker in Arizona's depth chart. Whittaker may see action with Antonio Hamilton, Trayvon Mullen and potentially Byron Murphy Jr. out tomorrow.

Arizona also released cornerback Javelin Guidry in a corresponding move.

