Cardinals Announce 12 Additions to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced the first 12 players that will make up their 17-man practice squad Wednesday afternoon. The total will be 17 because tight end Bernhard Seikovits receives a roster exemption for being part of the league's International Pathways program.

The other 11 are:

WR Andre Baccellia

WR Victor Bolden Jr.

OL Rashaad Cowardm (veteran)

OL Danny Isidora (veteran)

DL Manny Jones

WR Jontre Kirklin

LB Jesse Luketa

QB Trace McSorley

CB Jace Whittaker

DL Antwaun Woods (veteran)

LB Chandler Wooten

No players waived by the Cardinals Tuesday were claimed by other teams.

Most notably, McSorley was waived and passed through waivers unclaimed as he's essentially the Cardinals' scout-team quarterback. The 27-year-old started in the team's three preseason games and completed 54% of his passes for 536 yards and one touchdown.

Inside linebacker Chandler Wooten and outside linebacker Jesse Luketa played well during training camp and the preseason and are back with the squad.

There are five practice-squad slots still available. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, safety Steven Parker has agreed to join the Cardinals practice squad. He would be the 13th member of the team's practice squad. Parker is yet another former Oklahoma player on the team. He entered the league in 2018 and had his contract terminated by Washington on Tuesday. He would be the fourth veteran of the allowed six on the practice squad.

The Cardinals were assigned the waiver claim of former Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry Wednesday. To make room for Guidry, Arizona waived rookie cornerback Christian Matthew. The seventh-round pick is likely to return to the Cardinals practice squad if he clears waivers on Thursday.

NFL teams have the ability to elevate up to two practice-squad players each week to play on game day. There are new rules for each player as the respective player can now be elevated up to three different times. Last year, it could only be done twice before being forced to waivers in order to return to the practice squad.