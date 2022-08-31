Cardinals Announce Initial 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced the trimming of their roster to 53 players in coordination with the league's 1 p.m. Arizona time deadline.

Rookie guard Marquis Hayes (knee) was placed on injured reserve to end his season. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was placed on the reserve/suspended list as he will miss the first six games of the season. He doesn't count against the 53-man roster until he returns for Week 7 against the Saints.

The Cardinals could request a roster exemption for him when he is reinstated the day after Week 6, but it is expected he will be available to play against the Saints.

The bulk of cuts were announced on Tuesday, with the team waiving 12 players: Tight end Bernhard Seikovits, wide receivers Andre Baccellia, Victor Bolden Jr., Jontre Kirklin and JaVonta Payton, quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano and Trace McSorley, defensive lineman Manny Jones, linebackers Jesse Luketa and Chandler Wooten, cornerback Jace Whittaker and safety James Wiggins.

The Cardinals also waived wide receiver Chris Pierce, safety Tae Daley and offensive linemen Greg Long and Joshua Miles with injury designations. If they aren't claimed, they will revert to injured reserve.

The team also terminated eight contracts, which include tight end Stephen Anderson, long snapper Aaron Brewer, offensive linemen Rashaad Coward, Danny Isidora and Justin Murray, defensive lineman Christian Ringo and Antwaun Woods and linebacker Devon Kennard.

Arizona reached injury settlements with Murray and Ringo. Brewer and others can be re-signed as the Cardinals will likely utilize short-term IR Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday they were considering having two or three players in that category. Players designated for return must miss at least four regular-season games.

On Monday, the Cardinals announced the termination of contracts for cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker, while they also waived offensive lineman Koda Martin.

As of Tuesday, six of the team's 2022 draft picks were on the roster: Trey McBride (second round), Cameron Thomas (third), Myjai Sanders (third), Keaontay Ingram (sixth), Lecitus Smith (sixth) and Christian Matthew (seventh)

Seventh-round linebacker Jesse Luketa was waived Tuesday and seventh-round guard Marquis Hayes was placed on reserve/injured.

The waiver claim period ends at 9 a.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. At that time, 16 players can begin being signed to the practice squad.

Arizona's 53-man roster is sure to change leading up to the team's Week 1 game against the Chiefs.

Offense (25)

QB (2): Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy,

RB (5): James Conner, Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward (injured), Keaontay Ingram

OL (9): D.J. Humphries, Rodney Hudson (injured), Wil Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Pugh (injured), Sean Harlow, Josh Jones, Cody Ford, Lecitus Smith

TE (3): Zach Ertz (injured), Trey McBride, Maxx Williams

WR (6): Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore (injured), Antoine Wesley (injured), Andy Isabella, A.J. Green, Greg Dortch

Defense (26)

DL (6): J.J. Watt, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, Michael Dogbe, Jonathan Ledbetter

OLB (5): Markus Golden (injured), Dennis Gardeck, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas, Victor Dimukeje

ILB (6): Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Ezekiel Turner, Tanner Vallejo, Nick Vigil, Ben Niemann

CB (5): Byron Murphy Jr., Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton (injured/health), Christian Matthew

S (4): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington (injured)

Special Teams

P: Andy Lee

K: Matt Prater