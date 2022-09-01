Skip to main content

Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton Tweets Pic of Cooking Accident

Hamilton, placed on non-football injury list, saw freak accident cooking and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

This is perhaps the most odd offseason in Arizona Cardinals history in terms of drama (thanks, Kyler), and Thursday saw another turn taken in the saga of the team. 

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the Non-Football Injury List Thursday and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season after what was initially described as a cooking accident. 

Hamilton then took to social media to let everybody know things could have been much worse: 

Hamilton was expected too see plenty of snaps at cornerback this season prior to the injury. Now, Arizona looks to rely on the freshly acquired Trayvon Mullen to step up in his presence. 

The Cardinals also re-signed seventh-round pick Christian Matthew and claimed Javelin Guidry off waivers from the New York Jets recently to help bolster the depth in the secondary. 

ARIZONA CARDINALS TOP STORIES

Devon Kennard Back to Practice Squad Among Other Moves

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antonio Hamilton Placed on Reserve

Cardinals Placed Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals 2022 Win Total

Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Was Almost a Cardinal

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Welcome Back Devon Kennard in Slew of Roster Moves

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals Helmet
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Report: Cardinals Placing Antonio Hamilton on Reserve

By Donnie Druin
J.J. Watt
BigRed+

Cardinals Behind Rams, 49ers in NFC West Predictions

By Donnie Druin
Rondale Moore
BigRed+

Cardinals' Rondale Moore Listed as Potential Surprise Player

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
BigRed+

Bleacher Report Projects Cardinals to Nine-Win Season

By Donnie Druin
Mahomes Cardinals
BigRed+

Patrick Mahomes Was Almost Drafted by Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Trayvon Mullen
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Safely Roll the Dice on Trayvon Mullen

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Ertz Among Cardinals Starters with Uncertain Status for Week 1

By Ryan Sanudo