Cardinals DB Antonio Hamilton Tweets Pic of Cooking Accident

This is perhaps the most odd offseason in Arizona Cardinals history in terms of drama (thanks, Kyler), and Thursday saw another turn taken in the saga of the team.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the Non-Football Injury List Thursday and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season after what was initially described as a cooking accident.

Hamilton then took to social media to let everybody know things could have been much worse:

Hamilton was expected too see plenty of snaps at cornerback this season prior to the injury. Now, Arizona looks to rely on the freshly acquired Trayvon Mullen to step up in his presence.

The Cardinals also re-signed seventh-round pick Christian Matthew and claimed Javelin Guidry off waivers from the New York Jets recently to help bolster the depth in the secondary.

