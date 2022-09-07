Cardinals Send Colt McCoy to Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday a handful of roster moves, primarily surrounding the quarterback position.

Colt McCoy will be heading to injured reserve with Trace McSorley being elevated to the active roster.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports McCoy is out due to a calf strain.

Cornerback Corey Ballentine and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano were signed to the practice squad. Arizona also released wide receiver Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad.

More info on Ballentine, according to the Cardinals' official press release:

"Ballentine (6-0, 191) spent the preseason with the Falcons after playing 32 games (four starts) the past three years with the Lions (2021), Jets (2020), and Giants (2019-20). The 26-year old Ballentine has 46 tackles (38 solo) and two passes defensed to go along with 35 kickoff returns for 855 yards in his career. He entered the league with the Giants as a sixth-round pick (180th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft from Washburn."

McCoy, who stepped up in a major way for the Cardinals last season when Murray was injured, will be eligible to return Week 5.

