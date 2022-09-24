Cardinals Elevate Andre Baccellia, Jace Whittaker vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Saturday the elevation of WR Andre Baccellia and DB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

Last week, Baccellia played 19 snaps and caught two passes in the win against the Raiders.

Four days ago, Baccellia was released before being signed to the practice squad the following day on Sept. 21.

Rondale Moore has already been ruled out for the matchup against the Rams. Andy Isabella is back after suffering a back injury last week, however.

Whittaker played 45 snaps for the Cardinals last week, acting as the third and final corner Arizona used in Las Vegas. Trayvon Mullen is expected to make his season debut tomorrow, so Whittaker's usage may not be as high compared to Week 2.

At worst, he will fulfill CB4 duties until Antonio Hamilton is back from injury.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday at 1:25 p.m. local time at State Farm Stadium. We will know full inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

