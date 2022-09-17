Cardinals Elevate Devon Kennard, Jace Whittaker

We're 24 hours from kickoff in Las Vegas, and the Arizona Cardinals have elevated two defensive players from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team announced Saturday linebacker Devon Kennard (who will wear No. 42) and cornerback Jace Whittaker (who will wear No. 39) as standard elevations.

Last week, Kennard saw a good bit of action with 35 (50%) of snaps against Kansas City. His presence may very well again be needed as the Cardinals continue to figure out who can anchor the spot opposite of Markus Golden.

Whittaker played nine defensive snaps and six snaps on special teams. Should Trayvon Mullen again miss action, Whittaker seems in line to touch the field defensively.

Four Cardinals (J.J. Watt, Justin Pugh, Trayvon Mullen and Jalen Thompson) carry the "questionable" tag heading into Sunday.

All four practiced in some capacity on Friday, and Thompson is the only player who did not practice for less than two days, giving hope that Arizona may see some familiar faces return in Allegiant Stadium.

The Cardinals play the Raiders at 1:25 p.m. local time. We'll know inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

